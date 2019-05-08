Home

MILDRED A. (NICKEL) MOLKENTHIN

Age 91, of Glenshaw on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Molkenthin; loving mother of Shirley M. (William) Freyer and Ruth A. (Terry) Miller; dear grandmother of Naomi Ruth (Darrel) Ryssel and Alexander Nickel (Megan) Freyer; dear great-grandmother of Felicity, Quinn and Reese; sister of the late Alexander J., Albert R., and Carl E. Nickel; the family would like to thank the caregivers at Concordia Cabot. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 237 37th St., Lawrenceville, PA 15201, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Church OR Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
