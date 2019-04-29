McINTIRE MILDRED ADELAIDE GRIFFIN

Of the Masonic Village at Sewickley (formerly of Monroeville), passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born December 4, 1925, in Bradford, PA, daughter of the late Eva Griffin Bailey. Millie was a graduate of Bradford Area High School, received her RN from Arnot-Ogden Memorial Hospital in Elmira, NY, and her Master in Letters from the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing. Millie served her family and community her entire life; as a practicing nurse, an instructor in the nursing program at the University of Pittsburgh, a devoted member of Bellefield Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school, a YWCA Volunteer, and as an Activities Director at the Woodhaven Care Center. Millie was the beloved wife of 58 years of Thomas B. McIntire, Jr; sister of the late Jim (the late Lois) Griffin and the late Howard (the late Lois) Griffin; loving mother of Marilyn (Robert) Phillips, Timothy (Christine) McIntire, Margaret (Gary) Myers, and David (Laura) McIntire; adoring grandmother of Megan Phillips, Justin McIntire, Jessica M. McIntire, Emily Myers, Laura Myers, Alexis Myers, Marjorie Myers, Madalyn Myers, Matthew McIntire, Kate McIntire and Jessica L. McIntire; and aunt of Michael Griffin, Pat Griffin, Jill Patton, the late Jack Griffin, and the late Thomas Griffin. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 10940 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235, 412-241-5415. Interment will be private at the Homewood Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Home of Pittsburgh, 5324 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. childrenshomepgh.org.