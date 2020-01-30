|
|
AMMON MILDRED (SERDICH)
Age 93, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Ms. Ammon was born on September 23, 1926 in Rankin, PA. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville, NC. Mildred was a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. She will be lovingly remembered by all blessed to have known her. Ms. Ammon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Adelbert Ernest Ammon; son, Robert Ammon; and brother, George Serdich. She is survived by her son, James Ammon. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to the at 5171 Glenwood Ave. Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020