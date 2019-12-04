|
ASTORINO MILDRED (SONNETT)
Age 94, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Francis A. Astorino; mother of Thomas (Bonni); grandmother of Stephanie Brandon (Derek); great-grandmother of Hannah and James; aunt of Barbara (John), Eric (Suzanne), Frank (Donna), George, Jr. (Wendy), Paul (Kathey) Sonnett, Donna Hupp (Mike), and Erica Morgan (Daniel); also survived by 12 great-nieces and nephews, and many loving and supportive friends. Friends welcome Thursday, December 5, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, December 6, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Bernard Church. Interment in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Mildred Astorino to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 North Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019