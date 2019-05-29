Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
BERKOVICH MILDRED

Age 82, passed away on May 25, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Timmis; beloved wife of James Berkovich; loving mother of Donald Timmis; loving grandmother of Donny Timmis; sister of Dorothy Nelson, Patricia Balkovec, and the late James, John, Mary, William, and Mercedes; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to her wishes, there is no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
