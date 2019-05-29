|
BERKOVICH MILDRED
Age 82, passed away on May 25, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Timmis; beloved wife of James Berkovich; loving mother of Donald Timmis; loving grandmother of Donny Timmis; sister of Dorothy Nelson, Patricia Balkovec, and the late James, John, Mary, William, and Mercedes; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to her wishes, there is no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019