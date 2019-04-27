LINZER MILDRED BERLINER

Age 91, of Monroeville, formerly of White Oak, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Linzer; daughter of the late Herman and Bertha (Silber) Berliner. She is survived by her sister, Harriet Menzer, now of Sarasota, FL; her loving son, Richard Linzer and his wife Susan, whom Millie loved as her daughter. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ross (Lindsey) Linzer of Davie, FL and Rabbi Maura (Liad Itzhaky) Linzer of Pleasantville, NY and her great-grandchildren, Sarah Itzhaky, Ori Itzhaky, Noah Linzer, and Zachary Linzer, relatives and many friends. Millie, born in Braddock, worked in retail for many years and then began a career in banking with McKeesport National Bank and its many successors, retiring from Huntington Bank at age 79. She was a life member of Hadassah, past president of the Jewish War Veterans Post 181 Auxiliary in McKeesport and a member of Temple B'nai Israel of White Oak. She will be remembered for her gentleness, kindness, generosity, honesty, her great sense of humor and her ever-present smile. She loved to read, play mah jongg with her circle of friends and take trips to the casino. Her greatest joy was spending time with and talking to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, looking at their photos and videos and relishing in their stories, successes and accomplishments. The family thanks Jim and Marylou Gorring for all that they did for her and the staff of Concordia of Monroeville for their compassionate care. The family especially thanks Dr. Larry Adler (and Jan) for his skilled treatment, care and loving dedication. Friends and family will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC.., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (412-678-6177) on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sfard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, Temple B'nai Israel of White Oak, or the . To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com