McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-661-3134
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
MILDRED CECELIA "MILLIE" PLATT

Obituary

MILDRED CECELIA "MILLIE" PLATT Obituary
PLATT MILDRED CECELIA "MILLIE"

On Friday, June 21, 2019, age 90. The oldest of Harry and Laura Platt's five children, Mildred was born in Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh and grew up in the Brookline neighborhood. Mildred was a devoted member of Albright Methodist Church and then First United Methodist, where she volunteered with the First Food and Friends program for many years. A gregarious friend to people and animals, Mildred was happy to sit in her front yard, feeding potato chips to the squirrels and chatting with neighbors. She is survived by a sister, Ruth Postol; by her cherished cat, Anna Marie; and by countless friends who already miss her beyond measure. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Ave., Bloomfield, on Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. Interment private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred's name to Humane Animal Rescue are suggested. Condolences may be left at mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
