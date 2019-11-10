Home

MILDRED CHOPSKI

MILDRED CHOPSKI Obituary
CHOPSKI MILDRED

Age 82, of Oakmont, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Former wife of the late James Butts, Sr.; wife of the late Clifford L. Turpin and Stanley Chopski; loving mother of Terry (Jack) O'Malley, James Butts, Jr., Helen Fischer, and Thomas (Robin) Butts; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of seven; sister of Elizabeth Campbell, Peter Sekel, and the late Paul Sekel, Jr., Samuel Sekel, and Butch Sekel. Mildred was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Plum and was a member of the Verona Eagles. Honoring Mildred's wishes, the family had a private family viewing and blessing service at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
