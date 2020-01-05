|
|
COOK MILDRED (NEE FORNEAR)
Beloved wife of the late David; loving mother of David (Lori), Sheryl, Sharon (Floyd) Mensching, Paul (Cari), Sheila (Tom) O'Malley, and Melissa; fond grandmother of Todd (Alexis), Scott, Alison, Valerie (B.J.) Doeringsfeld, Emily (Dan) Halpin, Adam (Jess), Ryan, Ashley, Brennan (Dawn) O'Malley, Ian O'Malley, Tara O'Malley; beloved great-grandmother of six; sister of the late Donald (Rosemary) Fornear, the late Robert (Elizabeth) Fornear, the late Paul Fornear, the late Richard (Ruth Jean) Fornear, Brian (Sue) Fornear, and sister Janet (Andrew) Kirk of Pittsburgh, PA; beloved aunt to twenty three nephews and nieces. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 18, 1933. Died peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 with caring relatives and friends gathered around at her home in Schaumburg, IL. Visitation Friday January 10, 2020 at MICHAELS FUNERAL HOME, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, IL. Memorial service at 10:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020, also at Michaels Funeral Home, with burial immediately afterward at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 US-20, Elgin, IL 60120.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020