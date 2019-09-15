|
DEPAOLO MILDRED
Age 93, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, September 13, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Anthony DePaolo. Survived by her loving children, James A. (Christine) DePaolo, Jan "Sam" (Tim) Jones, and Anna (Tave) Sciulli. Mema of Stephanie (Shawn) Gorbel, J.C. (Jennifer) DePaolo, Rebecca (Tim) Feehan, Meghan (Jim) Fitzgerald, Mandy (Ron) Gallagher, Ryan (Evelyn) Jones, Luke, Natalie, and Jacob Sculli; great-grandmother "Mema" of Olivia, Dylan, Abbie, Samantha, Lilyana, Matthew, Owen, Max, Joey, Conner, Thomas, Charley and Eli. Also survived by Joan Abee and Robert A. Neal and family. Millie was a proud participant of St. Rosalia, AARP, and the Greenfield Senior Citizens Center. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home with Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Western Pennsylvania School For Blind Children.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019