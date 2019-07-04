VUCELICH MILDRED "MICKEE" DERK VAUGHN

Age 90, of Ross Township, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Export, PA on February 11, 1929. Daughter of the late Vlade and Mary (Kukich) Vucelich; beloved wife of the late Nick B. Vaughn and the late George M. Derk; mother of Nicholas (Donata) Vaughn; "Baba" of Courtney (Chris) Diodati and Casey and Cheney Vaughn; "Great-Baba" of Romeo Diodati; sister of Reddy (Julie) Vucelich, Vlade (the late Rose) Vucelich, and the late Sarah Holsen, Nick, George, Paul, Sam, Peter, and Michael Vucelich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (WEST VIEW), 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 11a.m. Mickee was an avid golfer and a member of the North Park Ladies League. She was a member of the Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church and Choir in Steubenville, OH and also a member of the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral and Choir in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral or the Choir, 450 Maxwell Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.