Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
MILDRED E. (LAND) TORNABENE


1931 - 2019
MILDRED E. (LAND) TORNABENE Obituary
TORNABENE MILDRED E. (LAND)

Mildred Tornabene, 88, loving wife of the late Charles Tornabene, daughter of the late William and Evelyn Land. Mother of Richard, Regis, Jerry (Vikkie), Samuel (Andrew) and Alfred (Anna) Tornabene; grandmother of Jason, Christina, Lee, Katie, Jeff, Eryn, Kimberly, Karolyn, Tony, Alena and A.J; and great-grandmother of 14. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, Bridgeville, 430 Washington Avenue 15017, 412-221-3800. Family and friends are welcome to attend visitation, Thursday, August 29, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be held at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Friday, August 30, 2019, family is asking guests to assemble at BEINHAUER at 9:30 a.m. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
