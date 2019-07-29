|
TKACH MILDRED F. (WARGO)
Of Fayetteville, formerly of Braddock Hills, age 92, went to see Jesus, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Tkach, Sr.; loving mother of Richard (Deborah) Tkach, Jr. of Fayetteville and Ronald (MaryAnn) Tkach of Penn Hills; cherished grandmother of Amy Jo, Melissa, Leah, Roni Lynn, Richard (Amber) III, and the late Michele Tkach; cherished dancey-dancey partner of her great-grandson, Kainan Richard Tkach. Preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Nowakowski, Gerry (surviving spouse, Mike) Mrazik, and Betty Anne Prantl. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Anna Wargo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins and the late couch-mate, Danica. Former clerk at Woolworth's and Hollander Pharmacy, devout Catholic, and avid bingo and slot player. Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock. Mildred will be laid to rest with her husband in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019