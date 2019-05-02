HUM MILDRED "MILLY" GRAFTON

Age 94, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. Milly was born on January 20, 1925 to Donald Grafton and Minnie Ready Grafton in Warren, Ohio. Milly graduated from Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio with her degree in Music. She met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Hum at Muskingum. They were married in July 1948. Bob and Milly spent their married life in Pittsburgh, PA where they raised their two sons, Scott and Richard. Milly was a loving, selfless wife, mother and daughter. She put her music teaching career on hold to care for her family. Milly was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Milly is survived by sons Scott Hum (Melanie) of Raleigh, NC and Richard Hum (Sharan) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; grandchildren Ashley, Audrey and Alexa Hum, Jon McLaughlin (Melissa); and great-granddaughter, Ella McLaughlin. Milly loved her family, friends and her Lord. Following Bob's premature death, Milly's refuge and second home was Wallace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Greentree, PA. She served her Lord in so many ways but chiefly through her gift of Music, singing and playing the piano in various worship settings. Whether it was singing with the Song Painters or Chancel Choir, directing musicals, Milly was happiest while enjoying and sharing her musical gifts. She served her church by teaching nursery school, serving on multiple committees, leadership on Session and Christian service to all. Even at age 92, Milly was still playing the piano for the early service at Wallace and making dinner for Bethlehem Haven women's shelter. Milly spent her last year living at Abbotswood Senior Living in Raleigh, NC. Milly quickly endeared herself to the staff and residents at Abbotswood and enjoyed living in such a wonderful, loving environment. Her North Carolina family is thankful for having Milly close by and the privilege of supporting her in her final days. Milly was quite the lady, always ready to lend a hand or lend an ear to a friend or loved one. Sorely missed by friends and family, we are assured she is risen and lives in heaven with her Lord and those who preceded her in death, especially her beloved husband, Bob Hum. A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate her life at Unity Presbyterian Church, (formerly Wallace Memorial) on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Music Ministry of Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh PA 15220. Condolences: RFHR.com