Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dean C Whitmarsh Funeral Home
134 W Church St
Fairchance, PA 15436
(724) 564-7465
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED KRIZNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED H. (BARISH) KRIZNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MILDRED H. (BARISH) KRIZNER Obituary
KRIZNER MILDRED H. (BARISH)

Of Bethel Park, Fairchance, McKeesport, and Georges Township, PA. At age 103, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Mildred passed with joy into the loving arms of her God and the many members of her family who had gone before her. Mildred was born on August 13, 1915, in Continental II, PA, the fifth daughter of John Barish (born Cetingrad, Croatia and Julia Vukosovich (born Sosica, Croatia). Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R.; and her sons, Joseph T. and David P.; and siblings, Michael, Anna, Helen, Mary, Thomas, Sophia, George, Agnes, Ruth, and Paul. Mildred lived a long and active life, travelling around the world with Joe, tending her beautiful flower beds, volunteering in so many church activities that she inspired her sons to follow in her footsteps, and serving as a role model for her many Krizner and Barish relatives. She is survived by her son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Helen; daughter-in-law, Catherine Krizner (Joseph T.); daughter-in-law, Constance Krizner (David P.); eight grandchildren, Brian (Roberta), Joelle (Jeff), Michelle (Chris), Kelley (Greg), Andrea, Michael, Jr., Timothy, Laura; and eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Krizner (the late Dr. Anthony); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA on Friday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 12:30 p.m. Her Funeral Mass to follow at 1:00 p.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, PA with Rev. Gilbert Gente as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now