KRIZNER MILDRED H. (BARISH)

Of Bethel Park, Fairchance, McKeesport, and Georges Township, PA. At age 103, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Mildred passed with joy into the loving arms of her God and the many members of her family who had gone before her. Mildred was born on August 13, 1915, in Continental II, PA, the fifth daughter of John Barish (born Cetingrad, Croatia and Julia Vukosovich (born Sosica, Croatia). Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R.; and her sons, Joseph T. and David P.; and siblings, Michael, Anna, Helen, Mary, Thomas, Sophia, George, Agnes, Ruth, and Paul. Mildred lived a long and active life, travelling around the world with Joe, tending her beautiful flower beds, volunteering in so many church activities that she inspired her sons to follow in her footsteps, and serving as a role model for her many Krizner and Barish relatives. She is survived by her son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Helen; daughter-in-law, Catherine Krizner (Joseph T.); daughter-in-law, Constance Krizner (David P.); eight grandchildren, Brian (Roberta), Joelle (Jeff), Michelle (Chris), Kelley (Greg), Andrea, Michael, Jr., Timothy, Laura; and eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Krizner (the late Dr. Anthony); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA on Friday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 12:30 p.m. Her Funeral Mass to follow at 1:00 p.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, PA with Rev. Gilbert Gente as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance, PA.