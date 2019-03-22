HELBLING MILDRED (ALTMYER)

Age 90, went to her heavenly home on March 17, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1928, the daughter and only child of Alphonse and Hilda Altmyer (Friedel). "Mil", the beloved wife of William (Bill) Louis Helbling for 68 years; mother of Miriam Thompson (Paul) of Port Orange, FL, Ruth Hartman (Wayne) of Seminole, FL and Rita Weirich (Charles) of Valrico, FL; loving grandmother of Paul William Thompson of Port Orange, FL. Millie lived with her loving husband, Bill in Sun City Center since 2008, after relocating from Shaler Township, Pittsburgh, PA. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, March 24th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, 512 Grant Avenue, Millvale, (412-821-2940). In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials in Memory of Mildred A. Helbling to LifePath Hospice, 3725 Upper Creek Drive, Sun City Center 33573 or Macular Degeneration Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 531313, Henderson, NV 89053.