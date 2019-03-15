|
|
FASSINGER MILDRED I. (SCHELLER)
Of McCandlesss Twp., just short of her 97th birthday, peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late David Fassinger, Sr.; loving mother of Robert L. Fassinger (Suzan), Nancy L. Reid (Steven), David E. Fassinger, Jr. (Karen) and June L. Hahn (James); proud grandmother of Steven, Bethany, Robert Jr., Erica, James, David III, Michael, Joseph and Jill; dear great-grandmother of Katherine, Ashlee, Lucas, Samuel, Logan, Ella, Steven, Shawn. Kamryn, Wade, and Bristol; Sister of Emily Jane Pfab, Gerald Scheller, and David Scheller; Friends received Saturday 6-8 and Sunday 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Neumann Church, Monday, 9:30 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John Neumann Rise Against Hunger Project, 2230 Rochester Rd., Pgh, PA 15237. Millie touched the heart of everybody she came in contact with.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019