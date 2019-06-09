Home

MILDRED JANE (REDMOND, STANLEY) SOLE

SOLE MILDRED JANE (REDMOND, STANLEY)

Of East Pittsburgh, age 92, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bob E. Stanley and the late William R. Sole; loving mother of Larry C. (Charlotte) Stanley, Gary L. Stanley, Janet (Salvatore) Amoroso, Paul D. (Fiancé, Kathy Nolker) Stanley and the late Randy Stanley; cherished grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of 11; and great-great-grandmother of three; sister of Jacqueline Karan, the late Harry Redmond and the late Beverly Woods. Jane had many friends in her life. Friends are welcome to PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Memorial Service on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. The family wishes to extend their deep thanks for all those who cared for Jane. Memorial donations may be made to Allegheny East Mental Health / Mental Retardation; 712 South Ave.; Pittsburgh, PA 15221.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
