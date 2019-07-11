KOSSLER MILDRED

Age 93, passed peacefully at home, with her daughters by her side. Wife of the late H. Larry Kossler, the late David Lyne, and the late Henry Adams; loving mother of Carol (Don) Goodrich, the late Robert (Cherryl) Adams, the late William Adams, Suzanne Adams (Tom Dowd), and Cindy (Mike) Rodich; daughter of the late George and Mildred Arnold; grandmother of four; great-grandmother of seven. She lived through hard times and good times, always with grace, strength and selflessness. Was always the first to lend a helping hand to others and touched many lives with her kindness and generosity. She was the master cookie baker and loving matriarch of the family. She will be missed by all. Family and friends will be received Saturday, from 6-8 p.m., and Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., on Monday in S.S. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Scott Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . www.slaterfuneral.com.

