MORGAN MILDRED L. "MILLIE"
On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, age 86, of Avalon. Daughter of the late Carl and Anna Schlarman; beloved wife of late James F. Morgan; mother of James P. (Julie) Morgan, Karen (Bud) Burke, Mary (Greg) Pekich, Jacki Morgan (Michael) and the late Daniel J. Morgan; sister of John "Jack" Schlarman; grandmother of Jim, Caitie, Kelly, Erin and Brendan; great- grandmother of Madyson and Bryn. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m, on Friday at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME., INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., on Saturday, at the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to of Greater Pennsylvania, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pgh., PA 15222. ()
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019