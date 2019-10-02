|
|
OTT MILDRED LILLIAN (FRY)
Mildred Lillian (Fry) Ott, age 99, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 in Meadville, PA. Visitation will be at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. The funeral service will follow at noon. Final resting place will be in Allegheny Cemetery Mausoleum in Pittsburgh, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to Meadville First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335, Beulah Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCrady Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235 or Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33955. Please sign Millie's online guestbook at www. hatheway-tedesco.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to HATHEWAY-TEDESCO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019