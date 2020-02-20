|
LUECKERT MILDRED "MILLIE" (YANKEE)
Age 73, of Bridgeville, on February 16, 2020. Loving mother of Larry (Brinne) Lueckert, Susan (Eric) Britz, Lisa Lange and Robert Lueckert, beloved friend of Julia Prince, cherished grandmother of Sasha Drew, Chelsea Britz, Mandi Lange, Travis Lueckert and Evan Britz, sister of William (Carol) Yanke, Edward (Debra) Yanke and the late Kathy Welsh, great-grandmother of Brianna Maust and godmother of Steven Prince. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m., at Holy Child Church of Corpus Christi Parish. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020