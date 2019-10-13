Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home
328 Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
(724) 538-8123
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home
328 Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home
328 Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home
328 Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED LAWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED M. CLARK (MURRAY) LAWLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED M. CLARK (MURRAY) LAWLER Obituary
LAWLER MILDRED M. (MURRAY) CLARK

Age 90, of Evans City, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene D. Lawler on February 28, 1998; and her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Emery Murray. Mildred is survived by one son, John Clark and his wife Donna of Butler; one granddaughter, Kelly Cravenor and her husband John III of Butler; and one great-grandson, John Cravenor IV. The family will welcome relatives and friends Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the KINSEY-VOLZ FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Main St., Evans City. Services will be from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Monday. Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now