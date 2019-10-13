|
|
LAWLER MILDRED M. (MURRAY) CLARK
Age 90, of Evans City, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene D. Lawler on February 28, 1998; and her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Emery Murray. Mildred is survived by one son, John Clark and his wife Donna of Butler; one granddaughter, Kelly Cravenor and her husband John III of Butler; and one great-grandson, John Cravenor IV. The family will welcome relatives and friends Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the KINSEY-VOLZ FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Main St., Evans City. Services will be from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Monday. Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019