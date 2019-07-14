DORKO MILDRED M. (MALI)

Of Munhall, passed away surrounded by family on July 13, 2019, at age 83. Born September 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Demko) Mali. She was an active member of St. Therese Church in Munhall where she nurtured her Catholic faith and regularly volunteered. Millie graduated from Duquesne High School in 1953, earning class salutatorian honors before attending Homestead Hospital Nursing School to become a registered nurse in 1956. She performed her nursing duties at South Hills Health System, frequently receiving cards from her patients for her tender loving care before retiring to care for her family. She enjoyed watching Steeler football and Penguin hockey and adored her grandchildren. She generously supported organizations focused on childhood cancer and veteran assistance services. Millie was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Dorko, her sister, Ann Maydak, and her brother Daniel Mali. She is survived by her two sons, Joe (Beverly) Dorko and David (Kim) Dorko and her two daughters, Mary Beth Dorko and Michelle (Shane) Maddigan. She was a loving grandmother to Angela Jones, Michael and JJ Dorko; Marissa, Kyler, and Nathan Maddigan; and Alexis and Zachary Dorko. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Monday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10 am, St. Therese Church, Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com