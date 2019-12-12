|
STINNER MILDRED M.
Age 90, of Robinson Township, PA, passed on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born in West Mifflin in 1929, Mildred was a resident of Robinson Township for 69 years and was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Loving wife of 71 years to the late Paul A. Stinner; cherished mother of Dr. Theresa (Daniel) Carroll, Patricia (Jeffrey) Deardorff, Dr. Deborah (Dr. Leonard) Ferrington, Cynthia Slayback, Nebraska State Senator John (Rita), Dr. Charles (Lainie), and the late Paul A. Stinner,Jr.; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alquin Rogers, Paul A. Stinner, Jr., and grandchildren, David Carroll and Colton Slayback. A selfless and dedicated public servant, Mrs. Stinner founded the Robinson Township Historical Society and was its first president. She also founded the local Robinson Township Girl Scouts troop and the Robinson Girls Softball League. In recognition of her service to her beloved community, "Millie's Way," a Robinson Township street, was named in her honor and dedicated in 2014. Millie loved music and played in her brother's country and western band in the 1940s. She worked for many years managing the cafeterias at both the former South Side Catholic School and St. Justin Plaza Nursing Home. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of feeling her love and compassion. Family and friends will gather on on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Malachy Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 or a . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:
www.PittsburghCremation.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019