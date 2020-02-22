|
GESSNER MILDRED MARIE (BOYER)
Went to her heavenly resting place on February 19, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1928 in Elizabeth, PA and was the daughter of Loyal Boyer and Margaret Wynn Boyer. Mildred lived most of her life in Elizabeth and for the past nine years in Mt. Lebanon. She was a longtime member of St. Isaac Joques Church, Elrama and more recently of St. Bernard Church, Mt. Lebanon. Mildred completed the secretarial program at Robert Morris College and worked in Pittsburgh until her marriage. After raising her children she returned to work and was employed, among other places, at Walker Pontiac in titling and as a secretary for Westinghouse Corporation. Millie faced much adversity in her life, but met the challenges with grace and faith. She had a generous heart and greeted everyone she met with a big smile and warm hug. Friends and family appreciated her prayers and 'leaving the candle burning' when they traveled or were having difficulties. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyal and Margaret Boyer, her husband, William Gessner, brothers, Robert and Paul, son-in-law, Manuel Manolios and daughter-in-law, Nora Brautigam Gessner. She is survived by brother, Loyal (Patricia) Boyer, by daughter, Linda Manolios, by sons, Richard (Susan) Gessner, Kenneth Gessner and Lawrence (Cindy) Gessner and by grandchildren, Joseph Manolios, Katherine Manolios, Elizabeth (Gregory) Davis, Caroline Gessner, Kelly (Matthew) East, Lauren Gessner, and Chloe Gessner and by great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Alaina Davis. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 40 Second Street Extension, Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, (724) 379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Isaac Jogues Church, 1216 Collins Avenue, Elrama, PA 15025. Interment will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth, PA. To share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com