WOHLFARTH MILDRED MARY (HOUSE)
Age 86, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, of Ohio Township, formerly of Pleasant Hills, PA. Daughter of the late Arthur "Doc" and Cecelia (Manns) House; preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Wohlfarth; infant daughter, Mary; sister, Lillian Fisher; and brother, Jackie House; survived by her daughters, Diane Wohlfarth and son-in-law, Joe Schaper of Ohio Township and Lisa Zundel of Beaver Falls; also survived by grandchildren, David Lippert (Kiera Spahn), Donald Lippert (Kelsea Tully), Ellyce Patton (Matthew), Elizabeth Lippert, Caroline Schaper, and J. Duncan Schaper; and ten great-grandchildren. Mil was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Steelers, Pirates, and anybody who played Penn State. In her younger days, she loved boating at the Yough Lake. Friends and family will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas a Becket Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019