HELBLING MILDRED MORITZ
The bus was pulling out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the fall of 1944; the leaves were exhibiting some wonderful colors. Mildred Moritz, a pretty twenty-two year old woman had purchased a roundtrip ticket to Panama City, Florida. She was traveling from Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, alone with just enough money to cover a short visit. Both hope and determination put her on this life-directed journey to visit and marry the love of her life, Jack Helbling. Jack was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base and preparing to join the war effort defending our country as a U.S. Air Force bombardier in World War II. Thus, Mildred started and ended her married life living alone. But that never slowed her pace, it only fortified her faith and determination. She was blessed with commonsense and good instincts that carried her through the journey to Florida and then raising nine children, five girls and four boys. Her family grew to 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Her optimism and quest for knowledge never wavered through 97 years. No bus ticket is required for her current journey as she has earned it through how she lived, a role model for all of us to emulate. Mildred is now with her younger sister, Mary (Marie), passed away in 2014; her husband, Jack, passed away in 2007; and her 2nd child, son, Robert, passed away in 2002. She is survived by her younger brother, Edward Moritz. During her last 15 years, Mildred celebrated every birthday with her eight surviving children, no spouses allowed. She often led the discussions on what she had read and learned during the preceding year; while displaying the same determination and spirit she applied raising them so many years before! Mildred's children are John J. Helbling, Jr. (Sue), Robert J. Helbling (Chris), Maureen Helbling Lengyel (John), Kathleen Helbling, Karen Helbling Krauss (James Boyd); James P. Helbling (Karen), Janice Helbling Steffey (Charles), Gary M Helbling (Sandi), Patricia Helbling Eurich. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, McMurray, 724-941-3211. Visitation and Interment private. All are welcome to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday 10 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Dr., McMurray, PA 15317. Memorial contributions may be made to EWTN-Eternal World Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210, EWTN.com or Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15243, familyhospicepa.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019