FARBOTNIK MILDRED P. (PAPST)
Age 98, of Pittock, PA on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo; mother of Leon (Marcy), Daniel (Cathy) and the late Stanley; grandmother of David (Dottie), Donald (Beth) Farbotnik and Lynn (Matt) Dufner; and nine great-grandchildren; sister of Rose (Jerry) Torek and preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Caroline Papst and her seven brothers. She worked for many years at Jenny Lee Bakery (Market Square). Grateful to those who cared for her at Hillview Home (Coraopolis) and all who never forgot her with their cards and loving wishes. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave., where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019