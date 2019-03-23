Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
MILDRED "MIM" (VITAS) POLJAK

MILDRED "MIM" (VITAS) POLJAK Obituary
POLJAK MILDRED "MIM" (VITAS)

Age 88, of Peters Township, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away on March 22, 2019. Wife of 50 years to the late Matthew P. Poljak; mother of Paul (Debi) and Mark (Sue) Poljak; grandmother of Matt (Leslie), Michael, Julie (Justin) Jackson, Andy, Danny, and Jesse Poljak; great-grandmother of Payton, Landon, and Weston Jackson; sister of Helen Dietz and Anna Mansmann. Mim was an avid conversationalist who loved talking to her family and great friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, 1-3 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hillman Cancer Center (hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
