POLJAK MILDRED "MIM" (VITAS)

Age 88, of Peters Township, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away on March 22, 2019. Wife of 50 years to the late Matthew P. Poljak; mother of Paul (Debi) and Mark (Sue) Poljak; grandmother of Matt (Leslie), Michael, Julie (Justin) Jackson, Andy, Danny, and Jesse Poljak; great-grandmother of Payton, Landon, and Weston Jackson; sister of Helen Dietz and Anna Mansmann. Mim was an avid conversationalist who loved talking to her family and great friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, 1-3 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hillman Cancer Center (hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.