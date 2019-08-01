|
|
SABOL MIDRED "MILLIE" (BALKOVIC)
Age 87, of North Versailles on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clarence "Spud" Sabol who was called home to the Lord four months ago; they were married for 67 years. She was born in Rankin to the late Matthew and Catherine Balkovic; dear mother of Patti (Mike) Flister, Gregg (Ada) Sabol, Lori (Mark) Baird, Julie Sabol, Susie (Chuck) Murn, and Rick (Jodi) Sabol; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; sister of Kathryn (Ted) Burns and the late Dolores (Robert) Karish and the late Matthew Balkovic; sister-in-law of Roberta Balkovic; and numerous nieces and nephews. Millie was retired after many years from Kopp Glass. She enjoyed baking, reading, gardening, and all things pink. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially loved cuddling her grandbabies. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the wonderful ladies who took exceptional care of their parents and allowed them to remain in their own home. Family and friends will be received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Brinton Rd. and Fourth St., Braddock Hills, PA. 15221, (412) 271-3430, on FRIDAY ONLY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Robert Bellarmine Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. (PLEASE EVERYONE MEET AT CHURCH.) Entombment will be at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.karishfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019