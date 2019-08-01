Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
(412) 271-3430
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert's Bellarmine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED SABOL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED "MILLIE" (BALKOVIC) SABOL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED "MILLIE" (BALKOVIC) SABOL Obituary
SABOL MIDRED "MILLIE" (BALKOVIC)

Age 87, of North Versailles on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Clarence "Spud" Sabol who was called home to the Lord four months ago; they were married for 67 years.  She was born in Rankin to the late Matthew and Catherine Balkovic; dear mother of Patti (Mike) Flister, Gregg (Ada) Sabol, Lori (Mark) Baird, Julie Sabol, Susie (Chuck) Murn, and Rick (Jodi) Sabol; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; sister of Kathryn (Ted) Burns and the late Dolores (Robert) Karish and the late Matthew Balkovic; sister-in-law of Roberta Balkovic; and numerous nieces and nephews. Millie was retired after many years from Kopp Glass. She enjoyed baking, reading, gardening, and all things pink.  Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially loved cuddling her grandbabies. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the wonderful ladies who took exceptional care of their parents and allowed them to remain in their own home.  Family and friends will be received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Brinton Rd. and Fourth St., Braddock Hills, PA. 15221, (412) 271-3430,  on FRIDAY ONLY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Robert Bellarmine Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. (PLEASE EVERYONE MEET AT CHURCH.) Entombment will be at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.  Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.karishfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now