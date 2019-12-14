|
SEHN MILDRED (MCPEAK)
On Monday, December 2, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late James J. Sehn; loving mother of Cindy (Kevin) Phillifent, Christine Colburn, Kathy (Brent) Conner and Kurt (Mildred) Sehn; cherished Nina of Kevin J. Phillifent, Katie (Jim) Haney, Caroline and Daniel Conner and Jeizel Hernandez; great-grandmother of Sadie and Jimmy Haney; daughter of the late C. Howard and G. Bernice (Freund) McPeak; sister of Marianne (Don) Rothhaar, Chuck McPeak, Jeanne Cavender, John (Joyce) McPeak, Bernice (Charlie) Clark, David (Marianne) McPeak and the late Denny McPeak. Millie was involved with St. Vincent DePaul and AUP. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to St. Vincent DePaul, St. Gabriel Chapter, 5200 Greenridge Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019