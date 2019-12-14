Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED SEHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED (MCPEAK) SEHN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED (MCPEAK) SEHN Obituary
SEHN MILDRED (MCPEAK)

On Monday, December 2, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late James J. Sehn; loving mother of Cindy (Kevin) Phillifent, Christine Colburn,  Kathy (Brent) Conner and Kurt (Mildred) Sehn; cherished Nina of Kevin J. Phillifent, Katie (Jim) Haney, Caroline and Daniel Conner and Jeizel Hernandez; great-grandmother of Sadie and Jimmy Haney;  daughter of the late C. Howard and G. Bernice (Freund) McPeak; sister of  Marianne (Don) Rothhaar, Chuck McPeak, Jeanne Cavender, John (Joyce) McPeak, Bernice (Charlie) Clark, David (Marianne) McPeak and the late Denny McPeak.  Millie was involved with St. Vincent DePaul and AUP.  Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019.  Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227.  If desired, family suggests contributions to St. Vincent DePaul, St. Gabriel Chapter, 5200 Greenridge Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15236.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -