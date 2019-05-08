SILIANOFF MILDRED (PUSKAR)

Peacefully, on May 5, 2019, age 89, of Wilmerding. Mitzi was the devoted wife of the late Drago "Baldy" Silianoff. She was preceded in passing by her father, Bozo Puskar; mother, Sava (Relja) Puskar Evosevich; and stepfather, George Evosevich. She was the devoted mother of Daniel (Sandra) Silianoff, Ronald (Julie) Silianoff and Sandra Silianoff; grandmother of Seann (Jen) Correll, Dan (Tara), Amber, Hannah and Luke Silianoff; great-grandmother of Sydney, Logan, Micah and Ruby; special sister of Violet (late John) Stump; she is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and friends. She was devoted to her kids and grandchildren. She was the wonderful caregiver to her husband for 13 years. She enjoyed exercising, watching the Steelers, going to movies, and driving to Monroeville Mall to be with friends. Mitzi worked at the family bakery, as well as Westinghouse Electric in East Pittsburgh. Family and friends are welcome in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding 15148, 412-824-4332, on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Pomen at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 2110 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville with the Very Rev. George Veselinovic officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Mitzi will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, next to her beloved husband. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences. Memory Eternal.