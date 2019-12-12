Home

MILDRED (MICKLOS) SULLIVAN

MILDRED (MICKLOS) SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN MILDRED (MICKLOS)

Age 92, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, of Swissvale. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Sullivan; loving mother of Timothy, James (wife, Karen), John (wife, Tami), Christopher and the late Thomas Sullivan; dear grandmother of Timmy, Alexa (Joe), Erika (Mark), Daniel, Madison, Schenley, Jacob and Sarah; also great-grandmother of James, and one on the way; sister of Larry Micklos and the late John, Marianne, Victor and Catherine; also loving nieces and nephews. Mildred enjoyed going to the Senior Center of Swissvale and playing Bingo. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
