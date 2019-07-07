|
|
TOMKO MILDRED "MILLIE" (SIPPOS)
Age 94, a 7-year resident of Mt. Vernon, of Elizabeth Personal Care Home, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Formerly of West Mifflin, Millie was born in Homestead and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She was an avid bingo player and Crafter. Wife of the late Thomas Tomko; sister of Richard (Dolores) Sippos, Daniel (JoAnn) Sippos and the late Betty Mae Novak, Robert, Bernard and Thomas Sippos; also survived by sister-in-law, Marge Sippos. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350), Monday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayer in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial St. Michael's Catholic Church, Elizabeth at Noon. If desired donations can be made to 3 Rivers Hospice. For more information and condolences visit www.stephendslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019