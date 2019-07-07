Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
(412) 384-0350
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:15 AM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Elizabeth, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED TOMKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED "MILLIE" (SIPPOS) TOMKO


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED "MILLIE" (SIPPOS) TOMKO Obituary
TOMKO MILDRED "MILLIE" (SIPPOS)

Age 94, a 7-year resident of Mt. Vernon, of Elizabeth Personal Care Home, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Formerly of West Mifflin, Millie was born in Homestead and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She was an avid bingo player and Crafter. Wife of the late Thomas Tomko; sister of Richard (Dolores) Sippos, Daniel (JoAnn) Sippos and the late Betty Mae Novak, Robert, Bernard and Thomas Sippos; also survived by sister-in-law, Marge Sippos. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350), Monday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayer in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial St. Michael's Catholic Church, Elizabeth at Noon. If desired donations can be made to 3 Rivers Hospice. For more information and condolences visit www.stephendslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now