Age 95, of Monroeville, on February 27, 2019. Mrs. Vagli retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Northside, and belonged to Pittsburgh Association of the Deaf Senior Citizens and PA Society for the Advancement of the Deaf. Survived by sisters, Natalie Popovich of Coraopolis and Norma Fazio of Venice, FL. Beloved wife of the late Raymond L. Vagli. Friends received 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in DALFONSO - BILLICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Michael J. Crookston. Interment in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen. Condolences/directions at:


www.dalfonso-billick.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
