Age 90, of Pine Township, Wexford lived a rich, full, faith-filled life dedicated to home, family, faith, community, and golf, as Soulmate and devoted husband of 60 years to Barbara (Kramer) Wilson. Devotee of St. Padre Pio ("Pray, Hope and Don't Worry: Worry is Useless!") Adored Daddy of Elizabeth E. Wilson Yu (Grand Master S.H. Yu, "Martial"), and proud grandfather to James Y.H. Yu, MD,  plus friend and adopted Dad and Grandfather to many. He gave of his wit, wisdom and hospitality freely, and enjoyed golf with his buddies from the St. Alphonsus Golf League, playing well into his 80's. Miles was active in his home parish of St. Alphonsus Church for 48 years, and received, with his wife, the Diocese of Pittsburgh's "Manifesting the Kingdom Award", 2011. In recent years, he practiced his Catholic Faith with ease and comfort at St. Catherine of Sweden Parish, which offered him accessibility, warmth, and utmost respect.  A graduate of Kenyon College, he is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War.  Retired from Reynolds Metals Co, Industrial Sales, 30+years; in his early retirement, he and Barb enjoyed welcoming International Visitors to their woodland home, offering hospitality and service on behalf of Frontiers International Travel. An avid reader, gardener, home-care lover, which he truly enjoyed while listening to Pirate Baseball on his beat-up radio, and watching Steeler Football. He single-handedly planted tens of thousands of daffodils and other spring blooming bulbs on the grounds of his Pine property, despite physical limitations, all while smiling and making others feel at home.  No flowers please; Loving Memorial Donations may be made to  or St. Catherine of Sweden Church, Allison Park, PA.  Family and friends received Friday, December 27, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 28 at 12 noon in St. Catherine of Sweden Church, Allison Park.  Everyone please meet at the church. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
