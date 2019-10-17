Home

On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Milford (Milt) Graham of Crescent Township passed away peacefully with his loving family at the age of 79. He was the dear son of the late Russell and Lydia Graham; loving and devoted father of Robert (Kelly) Graham and Sharon (Stuart) Solsky; cherished grandfather of Alex, Taylor, Jamie, Riley, Julia, Connor and Victoria; beloved brother to the late Russell Graham, the late James Graham, John Graham and Bob Graham. Milford is also survived by many dear friends. Milt worked for The Port Authority of Allegheny County for over 27 years as a bus driver. After his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, his weekly Steeler games and a beer with his son, Bob and attending any and all activities involving his grandchildren. He will be forever remembered with love and fondness to all those whose lives he touched. Family and friends will be received on Friday, 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. at R.D. COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 981 Broadhead Road, Moon Township. There will be a service at Copeland immediately following the visitation.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
