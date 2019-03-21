Home

More Obituaries for MILTON BATTON
MILTON BATTON

MILTON BATTON Obituary
BATTON MILTON

Milton Batton was born to the late Freman and Willie Lee Batton. He departed this life March 14, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories; special family, Vonciel Caver, Grace Robinson, Margaret Moore and Daniel Robinson of Pittsburgh; Taylor Moss and Mose Moore of Alabama; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends including his church family. He was a member of Valleyview Presbyterian Church. He served in the United States Army. He worked at Nabisco Company for many years as a baker. He enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with friends. Services entrusted to SPRIGGS & WATSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 720 N. Lang Ave., Pgh., PA 15208.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
