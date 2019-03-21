|
BATTON MILTON
Milton Batton was born to the late Freman and Willie Lee Batton. He departed this life March 14, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories; special family, Vonciel Caver, Grace Robinson, Margaret Moore and Daniel Robinson of Pittsburgh; Taylor Moss and Mose Moore of Alabama; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends including his church family. He was a member of Valleyview Presbyterian Church. He served in the United States Army. He worked at Nabisco Company for many years as a baker. He enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with friends. Services entrusted to SPRIGGS & WATSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 720 N. Lang Ave., Pgh., PA 15208.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019