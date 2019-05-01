KNECHT MILTON "NOOK" G.

Age 87, of West Hickory, PA (formerly of Brentwood), passed away on April 27, 2019. Milton is survived by his sons, Keith (Mary Ann) Knecht and Kenneth Knecht; Pap of Kristofer, Steven, Jeffrey, Timothy, Michael and Elena; Great-Pap of eight; brother of Melvin (Shirley) Knecht; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Knecht; parents, George and Emma Knecht; and his siblings, Walter, Alma, Wilbert, June, Julia and Irma. Milton proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the West Hickory Volunteer Fire Department. He loved hunting, fishing, the great outdoors and watching the Steelers. A Blessing Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 12 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Milton's honor to the West Hickory Fire Department at P.O. Box 8, West Hickory, PA 16370. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.