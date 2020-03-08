WEISS MILTON M. (MILT)

Age 99, of Safety Harbor, Florida, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Devoted Husband of Vera Weiss; loving father of Lester (Lucy) Weiss and the late Jeffrey Weiss; beloved grandfather of Michael (Michele) Weiss, Jennifer (Zachary) Sample, Steven Weiss; and great-grandfather to four beautiful great-grandchildren. Those who knew Milt know that he had one of the sweetest souls to ever grace the earth. A beautiful 72-year marriage to the woman of his dreams, that can be compared to nothing less than a fairy tale. A pure and genuine heart that showed love and kindness to everyone he encountered (except maybe on the tennis court!). He was a proud WWII veteran and loved telling stories of his service; his favorite being blessed by the Pope in Italy while stationed there during the War. He was a devoted member of the Jewish community and enjoyed attending services at Rodef Shalom. Milt was an avid bridge player and a Pittsburgh sports enthusiast. But above all else, he cherished his family and friends; and never missed an opportunity to spend quality time and show them how much they were loved. Milton lived an amazing life, a full life, and a loved life. He will be dearly missed. A private memorial service will be held in his honor.