DAVIS MILTON WILLIAM

Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, at the Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown, at the age of 85. Born December 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late William Henry and Marion (Fulton) Davis, and the widower of the late Mary Beth (Morrison) Davis. Milton was a graduate of South Hills High School in Pittsburgh. He went on to join the US Air Force where he served his country honorably during the Korean War. Afterward, he worked for over 25 years in Human Resources at the former Pittsburgh Press newspaper while he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, attending night classes at the University of Pittsburgh. As well, he was a member of the Antique Automobile Association of America where one of his great joys was driving and showing off his mint 1966 Buick Riviera. Milton is dearly missed by daughters, Daria Lee Chase (husband Russ Blakely) and Kimberly Ann Campbell (husband James); grandchildren, Andrew and Nicholas Campbell; and his dear friend, Barbara Nodine. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Noel Rainier Davis. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Milton's honor to Immanuel Episcopal Church on the Green, at 100 Harmony St., New Castle, DE 19720 or to Phoebe Ministries by going online to https://phoebe.org/giving-volunteer/donate-now/. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Phoebe Richland Meadow Glen facility for their kindness and compassionate care of our Dad through his final days. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.