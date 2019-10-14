Home

MIMI "MARY JO" (SCIULLI) BANASZEWSKI

MIMI "MARY JO" (SCIULLI) BANASZEWSKI Obituary
BANASZEWSKI MIMI "MARY JO" (SCIULLI)

Suddenly on October 12, 2019, Mimi, age 57, formerly of Oakland, surrounded by her loving family went to her heavenly home. Daughter of the late Al and Jean Sciulli; loving mother of Amber (Shawn Baun), Richard and Samantha (Joseph Scolaro); devoted grandmother of Sicily, Kassy, Saleena, Stephina, Adalyn and Ashton; fianceé of Michael Palmieri; sister of Joseph, Andrew and Patrick Sciulli; lifelong friend of Shirley Bowlin Kozlowski and Patricia Lordeon. Family and friends are welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, Oakland, Tuesday, 2 – 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10 a.m. in St. Regis Church. INTERNMENT PRIVATE. Please visit Mimi's memorial page at ELACHKO.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
