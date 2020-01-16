|
THOMAS MIRIAM MARIE (MILLER)
Lifelong Resident of Scenery Hill, Miriam M. Thomas, left her earthly home on January 14, 2020. She passed away after a short illness at St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh. She resided the last five years at Lighthouse Pointe, in Fox Chapel, PA. She was born on August 30, 1925, in Scenery Hill, PA, the only child of the late Drexel and Esther Nicholls Miller. Miriam was a 1943 graduate of Ellsworth High School. In 1944, Miriam went to Washington D.C. to do her part for the war effort, by working for the FBI's finger printing department. On March 8, 1945, she married Robert W. Thomas in Montgomery, Alabama. They were happily married for 58 years until his passing on September 8, 2003. Miriam was the oldest and longest living member of the Scenery Hill United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities through the years. She served as United Methodist Women's President, taught Sunday school and VBS. She was also Lay Leader, Historian, Conference Represent, and sang in the choir. She served on the North Bethlehem Township Board of Elections for many years. All of her life, Miriam was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Miriam was the last living member of her generation of the Miller Family. She is survived by a daughter, Darla Wiley (Dave) of Longmont, CO; a son, Dr. Robert Thomas (Karen) of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, William T. Antonio, Melanie Greco (Wm.), Kara Castagnoli (John), Patrick Wiley (Dawn), Anne Thomas and Emily Thomas; six great-grandchildren; and five nieces; a son-in-law, William J. Antonio of Washington. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela J. Antonio on October 30, 2003. Friends will be received Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD. 2830 Main St. Beallsville, PA. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Scenery Hill United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. William Mock officiating. Interment will follow in Scenery Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scenery Hill United Methodist, 856 Spring Valley Rd., Scenery Hill, PA. 15360 or Concordia Hospice of Washington, Pa. (Donnell House), 10 Leet St., Washington, PA. 15301. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.