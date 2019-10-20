Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
Miriam Tenebaum, age 72, of Squirrel Hill, formerly of McKeesport, died on October 15, 2019, of complications of Type 1 Diabetes. Mim was the beloved wife for 50 years of Michael Tenebaum; mother of Jeffrey (Sharon) Tenebaum of Baltimore and Sara Barczykowski of Annapolis. She was grandmother to Ashley Benware, Wil Tenebaum, Nicolas Tenebaum, Meghan Tenebaum, Chase Baker and Leland Barczykowski and great-grandmother to Penelope Benware. She was the daughter of the late Hy and Helen Smukler of White Oak. Mim is survived by her nephew, Joseph, of New York City and was preceded in death by her brother, Bert, of Pittsburgh. She attended Youngstown University and the University of Maryland. Mim spent her career in Washington, DC as a civilian employee of the United States Department of Defense and earned honors and awards. She will be remembered for her generous and kind nature and willingness to help those in need. She found the goodness in people and shared her life experiences with everyone. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Private graveside services at Beth Shalom Cemetery. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
