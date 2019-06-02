KLAIN, M.D., Ph.D MIROSLAV M.

Age 91, died peacefully May 18, 2019, at Providence Point. He was born August 25,1927, in Hradec Králové, Czechoslovakia, the son of František and Marie (Chmelíčková) Klain. Dr. Klain trained as a physician at Charles University (MUDr., 1951) and earned a PhD as well. He began his medical career as a cardiac surgeon. In 1965, he completed a one-year research fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. After the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, he immigrated with his young family to the US, eventually returning to the Cleveland Clinic, where he directed artificial heart development. He later shifted his research and clinical focus to anesthesiology. In 1972, Dr. Klain joined the University of Pittsburgh Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine/UPMC Presbyterian. Most notable among Dr. Klain's contributions to medicine were his early work with high frequency ventilation and his collaboration as a co-inventor on seven US patents related to portable cardiopulmonary bypass apparatuses and aortic balloon catheters. He was also a member of an interdisciplinary team of researchers known as the University of Pittsburgh Disaster Reanimatology Study Group (DRSG), which helped establish the "Golden 24 Hours" of emergency response in disasters. In 2006, Dr. Klain retired from the University of Pittsburgh/UPMC as Professor Emeritus. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Zdenka Kábrtová and son-in-law, Daniel S. Armagh. Surviving in addition to his wife, Eva (Kubiasová) Klain, are his daughters, Zuzana Klain of Prague, Czech Republic, Eva Klain of North Bethesda, MD, and Lucy Klain and her husband Chris McCann of Ardmore, PA; six grandchildren, Oliver Klain, Daniel Armagh, Aidan Armagh, Patrick McCann, Bridget McCann, and Andrew McCann; and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as an avid gardener and world traveler who loved to gather his family together to celebrate milestone birthdays. A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Providence Point Chapel, 500 Providence Point Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Those who wish to remember Dr. Klain in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.