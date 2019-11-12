|
CHOLEWINSKI MITCHELL C.
On Sunday, November 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Roberta Cholewinski; loving father of Debby (Mike) Mulvihill, Elaine (Mike) Dunlap, Mitch (Teresa) Cholewinski, Tom (Jennifer) Cholewinksi, Ann Marie Cholewinski (Mike Simmons), Cheryl (James) Kasper, Tom (Debbie) Dorsey and the late Patricia Ann Cholewinski; brother of the late Stanley and Eddie Cholewinski, Jane Jones, and Lee Furmanek; also survived by 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints P.N.C. Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Saints P.N.C. Church, 500 5th St. Carnegie, PA 15106.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019