Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints P.N.C. Church
MITCHELL C. CHOLEWINSKI

MITCHELL C. CHOLEWINSKI Obituary
CHOLEWINSKI MITCHELL C.

On Sunday, November 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Roberta Cholewinski; loving father of Debby (Mike) Mulvihill, Elaine (Mike) Dunlap, Mitch (Teresa) Cholewinski, Tom (Jennifer) Cholewinksi, Ann Marie Cholewinski (Mike Simmons), Cheryl (James) Kasper, Tom (Debbie) Dorsey and the late Patricia Ann Cholewinski; brother of the late Stanley and Eddie Cholewinski, Jane Jones, and Lee Furmanek; also survived by 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints P.N.C. Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Saints P.N.C. Church, 500 5th St. Carnegie, PA 15106.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
