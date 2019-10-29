|
NASEEM, MD. MOHAMMAD
Mohammad Naseem, MD born November 12th, 1934, a long time resident of Monroeville, and recent resident of Murrysville, passed away October 19th, 2019 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of Sabra for 56 years; dedicated father to Naila El-Kassas and Shawn; and father-in-law to Ayesha. He was a devoted and loving grandfather to Adam, Sabrina, Sasha, Zane and Shane. He received his medical degree at King Edwards Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan. He was a skilled interventional radiologist at Colombia, St. Francis, and Forbes Regional Hospitals. He was known for his generosity and brilliant advice to his family and friends. He was active in the Pakistani community and served as a role model and mentor to his family. Prayer services were held at MCCGP in Monroeville on October 20th followed by his burial at the Homewood Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019