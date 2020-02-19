Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Glenshaw Presbyterian Church
Age 79, of Shaler Twp., on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, two weeks before her 80th birthday, passed away. Wife of George for 59 years; mother of Tami Lynn Renner and David Missey (Tammy); grandmother of Joshua Allen Renner, Matthew George Renner, Brandon Anthony Bui, and Jacob Andrew Missey. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, three sisters, Phyllis "Skip" Weir (Dave), Winifred "Winnie" Kobus (surviving husband, Joseph), and Vivian "Bim" Bragg (surviving husband, James) and one brother, Donald "Donnie" Strong (Vi). Molly was an active member of Glenshaw Presbyterian Church and volunteered at the Bread of Life Food Pantry. Visitation Fri. 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Sat. 10:30 a.m. at Glenshaw Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the church or Bread of Life Food Pantry. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
