VOGT MOLLY
Molly Vogt, of O'Hara township died on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 age 80. She was born on April 15th, 1939 in Lyndhurst, a small, rural village in the New Forest area of southern England, the oldest child of the late Gordon H. S. Thomas and Evelyn N. Thomas. The first in her family to graduate from high school, she continued her education at the University of Bristol, and earned a BSc in biochemistry in 1960. After working at the Medical Research Council Toxicology Unit in London for two years, she immigrated to Pittsburgh and completed her PhD in biochemistry at the University of Pittsburgh Medical School in 1967. She married William G. Vogt in 1964 and son William was born in 1968 and Keith in 1971. She continued her academic career at the University of Pittsburgh as a researcher, teacher and administrator until 1986 when she moved to Toledo, Ohio to serve as Associate Dean at the Medical College of Ohio. The last 20 years of her career were spent as a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh and focused on epidemiologic issues related to aging and musculoskeletal and cardiovascular disease. Throughout her career, she published more than 150 academic and professional articles on topics ranging from university administration and health education to cell biology and clinical aspects of aging. In addition she worked with a variety of community groups; was a charter member of the Executive Women's Council of Greater Pittsburgh, serving on the executive body of that group in the 1970s; was a member of the advisory committee for Vocational Education programs at CCAC; was a member of the Publications Board for the Pittsburgh Modeling and Simulation conferences; and participated as a presenter and organizer for many community health education programs. In 1993 she re-married to Edward N. Peterson, MD. Shortly before retiring in 2005, she adopted an abused 3 year-old Pembroke Corgi, Robbie. This introduced her to a new world of dog training and canine athletics. Robbie joyfully and enthusiastically accompanied her, as together they learned the new skills required for competitive agility, and for several years they were frequent competitors in AKC agility events throughout the tri-state area. In later years, Molly joined the Westmoreland County Obedience and Training Club and there was able to combine her love of teaching and of dog training. She had a fulfilling and exciting life made possible by the help and mentorship of many wonderful and generous people along the way. In addition to her sons William (Suzanne) and Keith she is survived by four grandchildren, Christina, Acton, Bryce, Felicity; and her sister, Jill (Philip) Cooper and their children, Helen, Paul, Rachel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army or the Humane Society in Pittsburgh. Friends and relatives will be received during a Memorial visitation at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Following the visitation, there will be a brief memorial service.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020